West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,091 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $59,144,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,612 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $369.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $421.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.80. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.40 and a 1-year high of $503.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here