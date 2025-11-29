West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,780,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $343,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $826.51 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $247.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $787.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

