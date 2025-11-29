West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $508.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $410.33 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $441.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $406.09 and a twelve month high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde's payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

