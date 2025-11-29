West Family Investments Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

VRTX stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $415.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partners raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $491.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here