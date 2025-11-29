Free Trial
West Family Investments Inc. Buys 23,966 Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • West Family Investments raised its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 37.1%, purchasing 23,966 shares to own 88,565 shares worth about $1.33 million.
  • Dr. Reddy's trades near $14.05 with a market cap of $11.73B and a P/E of 17.35; it recently beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.19 vs. $0.18) and carries an average analyst rating of Moderate Buy with a $16.90 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,565 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aikya Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,354,979 shares of the company's stock worth $95,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 123,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,721 shares of the company's stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 37.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,180 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

