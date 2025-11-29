West Family Investments Inc. Buys 6,390 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after buying an additional 5,894,747 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $158,135,000 after buying an additional 1,949,395 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $109,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

