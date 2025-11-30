West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,917 Vistra Corp. $VST

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.20.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 868,339 shares of company stock worth $173,242,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $179.00 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average price is $191.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

