West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

GILD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

