West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,069,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald's by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $311.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $303.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald's's previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald's from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

