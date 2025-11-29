West Family Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "sector outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

