West Family Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
RTX logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • West Family Investments increased its stake in RTX by 39.5% in Q2, buying 2,037 shares to hold 7,199 shares valued at about $1.05 million.
  • RTX topped expectations with Q earnings of $1.70 EPS versus a $1.41 consensus and revenue of $22.48B versus $21.26B, and set FY2025 guidance of 6.10–6.20 EPS while analysts’ consensus target is roughly $181.
  • EVP Neil G. Mitchill Jr. sold 4,849 shares at an average price of $180.15 (a 7.53% reduction in his stake), and the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share (ex-dividend Nov 21, pay Dec 11).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $282,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the company's stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 89.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $234.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. BNP Paribas raised shares of RTX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

