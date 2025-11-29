West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Expand Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of West Family Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Expand Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $122.98 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expand Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.32.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

