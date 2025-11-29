West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 144,972 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT - Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,167 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 144,972 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,977,514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,766,763 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 70.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,173 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,007 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 45.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,227,213 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,828 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,446,407 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 1,929,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company's stock.

Get Wipro alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA lowered Wipro from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wipro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wipro wasn't on the list.

While Wipro currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here