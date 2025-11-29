West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 3,474 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,902 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,313,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,735 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.45.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1%

RSG stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

