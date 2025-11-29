West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 47,093 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 252.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,742 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,093 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,464.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

