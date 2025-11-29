West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,979,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in McKesson by 8,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP now owns 25,800 shares of the company's stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $887.69.

NYSE MCK opened at $879.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $558.13 and a twelve month high of $895.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $807.11 and its 200 day moving average is $740.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

