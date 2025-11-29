West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 5,284 Shares of Woori Bank $WF

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Woori Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,864 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the first quarter worth $207,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Woori Bank by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,657 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company's stock.

WF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Woori Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Woori Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woori Bank currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

