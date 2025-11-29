West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company's stock worth $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,262,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company's stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,769.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,733 shares of the company's stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 575,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,772,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 484,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 259,669 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

