Westerkirk Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,968,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $658,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,808,527.05. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,559.18 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,472.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,191.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.00 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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