Westerkirk Capital Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,196 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 366,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $98,284,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Accenture by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 124,935 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $33,520,000 after buying an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Omnitrust Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $321.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture and Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute launched the AI Adoption Maturity Model, a framework and assessment tool designed to help enterprises measure AI readiness and scale deployments more predictably. The move supports Accenture’s positioning as a trusted AI consulting partner. Article title

Accenture and Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute launched the AI Adoption Maturity Model, a framework and assessment tool designed to help enterprises measure AI readiness and scale deployments more predictably. The move supports Accenture’s positioning as a trusted AI consulting partner. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside despite trimming targets: JPMorgan maintained an overweight rating with a lower target of $201, and TD Cowen kept a buy rating with a $258 target. That suggests Wall Street remains constructive on the stock’s long-term valuation. Article title Article title

Several analysts still see upside despite trimming targets: JPMorgan maintained an overweight rating with a lower target of $201, and TD Cowen kept a buy rating with a $258 target. That suggests Wall Street remains constructive on the stock’s long-term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture announced it will acquire creator marketing agency Whalar, expanding its digital and social marketing capabilities. The deal could broaden its services, but investors appear to be waiting for more detail on integration and financial impact. Article title

Accenture announced it will acquire creator marketing agency Whalar, expanding its digital and social marketing capabilities. The deal could broaden its services, but investors appear to be waiting for more detail on integration and financial impact. Negative Sentiment: The stock fell as the broader market rose, reinforcing investor concern that Accenture may be losing momentum in the near term despite its strong balance sheet and solid AI narrative. Article title

The stock fell as the broader market rose, reinforcing investor concern that Accenture may be losing momentum in the near term despite its strong balance sheet and solid AI narrative. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts from JPMorgan and TD Cowen reflect some caution around sector budgets and competitive pressure, which may be weighing on sentiment even though both firms retained bullish ratings. Article title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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