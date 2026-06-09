Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,786,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 889,849 shares of company stock valued at $55,614,037. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.10. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKLO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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