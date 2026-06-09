Westerkirk Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,224 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $167,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 635,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,023,275.61. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $953.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.33.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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