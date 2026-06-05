Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,478 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.75% of Roku worth $120,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roku Stock Up 2.8%

ROKU stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $133.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,168,755. The trade was a 94.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $9,659,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 696,631 shares of company stock worth $77,636,680 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku continues to expand The Roku Channel with new free live TV offerings, including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus channels, which should help drive engagement and ad-supported viewing. Article Title

Roku continues to expand The Roku Channel with new free live TV offerings, including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus channels, which should help drive engagement and ad-supported viewing. Positive Sentiment: Roku also launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, underscoring management’s push to grow device sales and premium streaming adoption. Article Title

Roku also launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, underscoring management’s push to grow device sales and premium streaming adoption. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish articles highlighted Roku’s rising scale, including claims that the company is now in 100 million households worldwide and is better positioned for live sports and ad-supported streaming growth. Article Title

Multiple bullish articles highlighted Roku’s rising scale, including claims that the company is now in 100 million households worldwide and is better positioned for live sports and ad-supported streaming growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage praising Roku’s expanding channel lineup and its $300 QLED smart TV suggests the company is strengthening its hardware-and-platform ecosystem. Article Title

Coverage praising Roku’s expanding channel lineup and its $300 QLED smart TV suggests the company is strengthening its hardware-and-platform ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Roku’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference kept investors focused on the company’s strategy and outlook, but the transcript itself is not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Roku’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference kept investors focused on the company’s strategy and outlook, but the transcript itself is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares, including a director, SVP, CAO and another executive; the transactions were pre-planned and tied to tax withholding, but insider selling can still pressure sentiment. Article Title

Several insiders sold shares, including a director, SVP, CAO and another executive; the transactions were pre-planned and tied to tax withholding, but insider selling can still pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A broader pullback in growth stocks, driven by higher Treasury yields and a softer advertising outlook, also weighed on Roku because its business is closely tied to ad spending. Article Title

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

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