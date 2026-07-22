Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $675.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $639.22 and its 200 day moving average is $716.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $541.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook.

Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron said it completed a mid-stage study for REGN7544 in POTS, which could be relevant for its pipeline, but the market impact is unclear from the update alone.

Regeneron said it completed a mid-stage study for REGN7544 in POTS, which could be relevant for its pipeline, but the market impact is unclear from the update alone. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a pending class action lawsuit against Regeneron related to disclosures around a Phase 3 melanoma study failure, reinforcing legal and reputational risk for the stock.

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a pending class action lawsuit against Regeneron related to disclosures around a Phase 3 melanoma study failure, reinforcing legal and reputational risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit filings and deadline reminders suggest the company faces ongoing litigation risk and potential distraction as investors focus on trial disclosure concerns rather than near-term fundamentals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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