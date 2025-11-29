WEX Inc. $WEX is Gator Capital Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 2,237.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,460 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,659 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises approximately 3.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of WEX worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $187,102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 20,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $99,069,000 after purchasing an additional 635,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 652.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,665 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,797,000 after buying an additional 357,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 158.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 215,036 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts: Sign Up

WEX Stock Down 0.2%

WEX stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $191.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. WEX's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.25 per share, with a total value of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEX wasn't on the list.

While WEX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here