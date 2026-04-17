Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $285.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $287.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $489.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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