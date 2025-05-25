Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 545 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,383,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $789.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

