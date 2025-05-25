Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,714 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.20.

NYSE JPM opened at $260.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

