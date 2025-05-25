Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,948,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $5,330,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

