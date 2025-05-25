Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,769,334. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

