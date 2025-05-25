Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.89.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here