Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,688 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,688 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $930,095,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $156.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

