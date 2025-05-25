Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,784 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.50.

XOM opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil's payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

