William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $271.94 Million Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981,507 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $271,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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