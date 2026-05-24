William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $340.04 Million Stake in TransUnion $TRU

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965,495 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 713,314 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of TransUnion worth $340,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,596,587,000 after purchasing an additional 517,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $323,185,000 after purchasing an additional 205,449 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $308,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TransUnion by 10.3% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,504,669 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,093,262.23. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $158,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,126,400. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here