William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 32,255 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 32,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Curtiss-Wright worth $153,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total transaction of $2,182,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,264,027.80. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,224.28. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $746.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $730.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $709.33 and a 200-day moving average of $646.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $413.35 and a 52-week high of $760.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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