Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI - Free Report) TSE: TRI during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,786 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $135.50 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI - Get Free Report) TSE: TRI last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC set a $198.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

