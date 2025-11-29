Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $132,441,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,175 shares of the company's stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,572 shares of the company's stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

TKO Group Stock Up 0.3%

TKO Group stock opened at $193.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group's payout ratio is presently 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TKO. Zacks Research cut shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded TKO Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total transaction of $45,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,632.96. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $5,541,640. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here