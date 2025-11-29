Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,527 Unum Group $UNM

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.5%

UNM stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

