Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,733 Carvana Co. $CVNA

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 51.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

Carvana Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE CVNA opened at $374.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Carvana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,958 shares in the company, valued at $33,235,300. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total value of $3,245,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,098,674.89. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 366,452 shares of company stock worth $133,493,132 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here