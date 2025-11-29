Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,679 The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,679 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TRV opened at $295.08 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $292.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here