Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.3% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $765,164,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $677,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $674,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,954,733 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $436,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

