Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,847,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,228 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 104,969 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

Get BK alerts: Sign Up

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of New York Mellon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of New York Mellon wasn't on the list.

While Bank of New York Mellon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here