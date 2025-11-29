Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Chewy $CHWY

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chewy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 13.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Chewy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Chewy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $532,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 563,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,434,709.76. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Chewy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

