Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $398,000 in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,159 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,761 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TC Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. TC Energy's payout ratio is 103.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TC Energy wasn't on the list.

While TC Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here