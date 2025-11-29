Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $855,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,551 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.47 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Mizuho downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

