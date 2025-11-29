Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $888,000 in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $834,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $3,286,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 252.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $3,532,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.67.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

