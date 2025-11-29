Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

