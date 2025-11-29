Free Trial
Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
DoorDash logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Williamson Legacy Group LLC opened a new position in DoorDash, purchasing 5,126 shares valued at approximately $1.26 million in the second quarter.
  • CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares for about $56.54 million, part of insider sales totaling 756,834 shares (≈$174.5 million) over the last 90 days, leaving insiders with 5.83% ownership.
  • In its most recent quarter DoorDash posted $0.55 EPS (missing estimates by $0.13) while revenue grew 27.3% to $3.45 billion, and analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with an average target of $275.62.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $238.22.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm's revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 756,834 shares of company stock worth $174,539,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.62.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

