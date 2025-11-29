Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $40,949,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 68.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Howmet Aerospace to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

